Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tenaris from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of TS stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.43. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.72.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Tenaris had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 1,486.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

