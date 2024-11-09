Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ONON. HSBC started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ON from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.37.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 97.21 and a beta of 2.25. ON has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.43 million. ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ON by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of ON by 210.5% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $50,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

See Also

