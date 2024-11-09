Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Stock

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $24.62. 7,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,535. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $259.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $33.73.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in a.k.a. Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of a.k.a. Brands worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Free Report)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.