Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

TEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Telefónica stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 518,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,812. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telefónica by 3.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telefónica by 40.9% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 81.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 696,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 312,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter worth $76,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

