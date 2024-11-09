Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Trading Up 11.8% – What’s Next?

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.
Technogym Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.
About Technogym
Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical machines and cross trainers, rowers, workout bench, multi gym, dumbbells and kettlebells, weight training set, gym racks and benches, barbells and plates, and strength training machines.
