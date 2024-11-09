TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$132.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$134.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.33.

TSE:BBD.B traded down C$1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$97.95. The company had a trading volume of 341,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,633. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$99.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$88.13. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$44.29 and a 52-week high of C$113.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total value of C$366,280.00. Also, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

