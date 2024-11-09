TD Cowen Lowers Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $70.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,928. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,036,000 after buying an additional 123,984 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,472,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 466,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,857,000 after purchasing an additional 61,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Bruker by 1,694.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 191,435 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

