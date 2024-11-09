TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 2,469 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 343,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.0% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 162,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

