TCTC Holdings LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 57.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $39,033,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,549 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 15,455,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,686,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 952,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,629,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 906,297 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DBRG opened at $12.37 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.94.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $390.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 5.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.75 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DBRG

About DigitalBridge Group

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.