TCTC Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $245.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.35 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

