TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at Scotiabank

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Veritas upgraded TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Joseph raised shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.15.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

TRP traded down C$1.01 on Friday, hitting C$67.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,491. The company has a market cap of C$70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.83 and a 12-month high of C$69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.67.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.06. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, Director Rosemary K. Stevens sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.88, for a total value of C$71,856.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,101.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$132,000.00. Also, Director Rosemary K. Stevens sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.88, for a total transaction of C$71,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,101.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,704,641. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

