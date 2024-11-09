Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.21.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $192.34 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $81.03 and a 12 month high of $192.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.09.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.25%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $726,589.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,137,110.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $726,589.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,137,110.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,764 shares of company stock valued at $24,421,590. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 9.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

