Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.090-2.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tanger also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.09-$2.13 EPS.

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point lifted their target price on Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. 1,439,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,180. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

