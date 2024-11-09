Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Stock Price

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of HWM traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.65. 2,012,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.27. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $115.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $284,539,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,358,000 after buying an additional 2,813,911 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 986.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $148,996,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

