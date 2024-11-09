Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 880241188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).
Supply@ME Capital Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.56.
Supply@ME Capital Company Profile
Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
