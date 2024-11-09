Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) SVP Frank Mottola Sells 15,000 Shares

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) SVP Frank Mottola sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $554,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,236. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

