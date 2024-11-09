Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Superior Industries International Stock Up 3.3 %

SUP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 86,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,851. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.50. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.15 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

About Superior Industries International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Industries International stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Superior Industries International, Inc. ( NYSE:SUP Free Report ) by 818.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,367 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 2.74% of Superior Industries International worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

