Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37 to $1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.760-6.840 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Baird R W lowered Sun Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.82.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,355. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $110.98 and a 12-month high of $147.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.15%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

