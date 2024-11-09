Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.41 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,355. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.80. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $110.98 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 202.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.82.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

