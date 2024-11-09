Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Earnings Results

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUI stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.32. 1,432,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,355. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $110.98 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Sun Communities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

