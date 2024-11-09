Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Earnings Results

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
SUI stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.32. 1,432,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,355. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $110.98 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.15%.
Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.
