Summit Global Investments Trims Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,051,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,144,000 after acquiring an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,955,000 after acquiring an additional 654,541 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 846,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 60,021 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 738,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $654,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,136,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,980,251.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 68,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $4,824,526.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,798.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $654,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,136,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,980,251.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,337 shares of company stock worth $7,356,683. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $41.99 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.96.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

