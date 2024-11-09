Summit Global Investments Sells 4,027 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.97.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

