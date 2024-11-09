StockNews.com Downgrades MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDXG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of MDXG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.53. 948,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,426. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 551,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 301,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 85,289 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MiMedx Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

