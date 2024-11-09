StockNews.com Downgrades Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KEQU traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.71. 9,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.73. Kewaunee Scientific has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $55.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.