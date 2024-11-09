StockNews.com Downgrades Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KEQU traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.71. 9,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.73. Kewaunee Scientific has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $55.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter.
Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
