Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

D stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

