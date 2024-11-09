State Street (NYSE:STT) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.37 and last traded at $98.27, with a volume of 22638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.39.

Get State Street alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STT

State Street Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,462.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.