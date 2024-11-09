SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,172.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,172.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 609,690 shares of company stock worth $44,821,055. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $74.78 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $77.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

