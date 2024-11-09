SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.04 and last traded at $52.04, with a volume of 2493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOMP. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 473,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 52,337 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

