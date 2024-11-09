SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 70.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,129 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

