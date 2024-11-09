SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,844 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $491,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 304,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after purchasing an additional 40,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $97.07 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.22 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.49.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.