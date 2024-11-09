Source Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 347,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 321,955 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $134,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

