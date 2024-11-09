Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 47,335 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,335 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF accounts for 2.7% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,407,000 after acquiring an additional 260,890 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,899,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 58,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 391,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.