Source Financial Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 206.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $259.34 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.64. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

