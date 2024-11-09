Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,594 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $538,948,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after buying an additional 3,140,696 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,508,000 after buying an additional 2,870,711 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $74,954,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

