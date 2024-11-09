Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Citigroup

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

SHC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,307. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $285.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotera Health

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,705,974.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,892,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,248 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,074,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,626,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sotera Health by 3,198.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 496,069 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

