Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $350.00 and last traded at $350.00, with a volume of 1952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $334.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.65 and its 200-day moving average is $281.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.29%.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,303.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total value of $4,244,095.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,460,167.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,303.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,706,082 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Snap-on by 244.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

