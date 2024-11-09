SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) CEO Sells $3,110,347.41 in Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) CEO Russell A. Childs sold 27,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $3,110,347.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,548 shares in the company, valued at $38,964,115.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SkyWest Stock Performance

SKYW stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.90. 414,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.93. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $115.03.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.24. SkyWest had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $912.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1,368.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the second quarter worth $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 57.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

