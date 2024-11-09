SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 201,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,507. The firm has a market cap of $764.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.89.

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

