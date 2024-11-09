SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Has $38.99 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.7% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.25. 5,808,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,155. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $124.77. The stock has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.62 and its 200-day moving average is $111.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

