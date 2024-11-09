Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.68 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

