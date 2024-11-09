SFL (NYSE:SFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. SFL had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SFL traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.68. SFL has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42.

SFL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Pareto Securities raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

