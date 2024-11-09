ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $993.89 and last traded at $993.64, with a volume of 17758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $971.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.33.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $912.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $812.60. The stock has a market cap of $207.66 billion, a PE ratio of 156.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,050. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,343 shares of company stock worth $2,791,181 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after buying an additional 1,183,739 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $897,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 233.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $295,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

