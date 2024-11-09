Sequent Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,123 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after buying an additional 420,007 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,516,000 after purchasing an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,313,000 after buying an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $201.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $155.79 and a 12 month high of $202.44.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

