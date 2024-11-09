Seascape Capital Management Purchases 3 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Seascape Capital Management raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Booking comprises 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,322,600,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4,565.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,268 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36,710 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 2,315.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $125,615,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,749.83.

Booking Stock Up 0.5 %

Booking stock opened at $4,943.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,240.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,931.94. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,998.52 and a twelve month high of $5,060.50.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

