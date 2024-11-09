Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.4% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after buying an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $219.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $183.20 and a one year high of $222.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.49. The company has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

