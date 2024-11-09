Scott & Selber Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $59.57 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

