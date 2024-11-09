Scott & Selber Inc. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 1,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 22,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $241.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.61. The firm has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $208.14 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

