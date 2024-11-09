Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.10. 2,392,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,334. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. JFrog has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,975,229 shares in the company, valued at $149,256,870. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 35,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,975,229 shares in the company, valued at $149,256,870. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,612,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,987,665.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,247. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 114.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after buying an additional 1,617,551 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 285.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after buying an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 4,244.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 876,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,903,000 after buying an additional 856,451 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 172.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,943,000 after buying an additional 841,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,098,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

