Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Price

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IGM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.14.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of IGM stock traded up C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$44.38. 356,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,341. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$31.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99. The stock has a market cap of C$10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). IGM Financial had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of C$816.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$826.00 million. Equities analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.