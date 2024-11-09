Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 180469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,977,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,595 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,764,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,314,000 after purchasing an additional 684,827 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,089,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,808,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,827,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,010,000 after buying an additional 362,342 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,848,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,580,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

